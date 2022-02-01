हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jimin

BTS' Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests COVID-19 positive

BTS singer Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on Monday. He has also tested positive for coronavirus.

BTS&#039; Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests COVID-19 positive
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: BTS singer Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on Monday. He has also tested positive for coronavirus.

As per E! News, BTS's record label Big Hit Music said on January 31 that Jimin started experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat the day earlier. He went to a nearby hospital's emergency room, where he was examined and diagnosed. Per the advice of his physician, Jimin underwent surgery in the early morning of January 31.

Big Hit Music, citing Jimin's medical staff, said the surgery was successful and that the 26-year-old will now spend a few days receiving in-patient treatment for COVID-19 and postoperative care.

While the message noted he still has his sore throat, it also assured fans that he is making a speedy recovery and that he was not in contact with his bandmates--V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope--during the infectious period.

Big Hit Music reiterated that their stars' health is its "top priority" and that the organization will do everything it can to support Jimin in his recovery.

After the news broke, several members of the BTS ARMY took to social media to send messages of love and support.

"Get well soon Jimin," one fan tweeted, "and please take all the rest you need!"

Added another, "Good wishes and love for his speedy recovery...Love you Jimin."

The news comes about a month after Big Hit Music shared that Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to South Korea from the United States. It was revealed earlier this month that all three of the musicians have fully recovered. 

 

