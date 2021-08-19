हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu

Captain Taapsee Pannu’s fun Twitter banter over Shabaash Mithu and Blurr!

Taapsee Pannu's obsession for cricket was observed recently on the sets of her upcoming movie, ‘Blurr’, where she was spotted playing the game! 

Captain Taapsee Pannu’s fun Twitter banter over Shabaash Mithu and Blurr!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen portraying the role of Indian cricket team Captain – Mithali Raj in ‘Shabaash Mithu’ has prepped-up hard for her role. Her obsession for cricket was observed recently on the sets of her upcoming movie, ‘Blurr’, where she was spotted playing the game! 

In her latest picture that surfaced on social media, Taapsee is seen holding a cricket bat, which has resulted into a fun banter between the two production houses – Zee Studios and Viacom 18 Studios on social media. We tell you how! While Zee Studios have tagged Viacom 18 Studios on Taapsee’s picture mentioning, “Your Captain (referring to the actress) won’t stop playing on set #Blurr #ShabaashMithu”, the later responded to it saying “Practice makes perfect #Blurr #ShabaashMithu”. 

Taapsee, who is known for her fun Twitter banter with her costar, Akshay Kumar during ‘Mission Mangal’, ended the conversation on a hilarious note, mentioning, “Hahaha don’t worry, will score wins for both teams!  #Blurr #ShabaashMithu”. So much for the passion of cricket!

Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu’s Outsider Films and Echelon Productions’ ‘Blurr’ is a psychological thriller that will have you on the edge of your seats. 

Viacom 18 Studios’ ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is a biopic of Indian cricket team Captain Mithali Raj, to be portrayed by Taapsee Pannu and directed by Srijit Mukherji.

 

