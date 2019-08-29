Cara Delevingne not ditching modelling for acting

London: Model-actress Cara Delevingne says she hasn't turned her back on modelling to pursue acting as a career.

"Return? I never left. I don't think you have to pick and choose what you do, especially as a creative person," Delevingne told "mailonline.com" when asked if she will return to the ramp.

"There are many different ways to express yourself, I don't think you should stop yourself from doing anything," added the actress, who will be seen in fantasy series "Carnival Row".

In the series, she essays role of a refugee fairy called Vignette Stonemoss. It also stars actor Orlando Bloom.

How was working with the team?

"The crew made this what this is. I know that people can't see it but they're there. But Orlando, he's a brilliant actor and it was amazing to work with someone who had the same passion to make this stand out and be something different," she said.