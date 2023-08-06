trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645419
Cardi B Cleared Of Charges For Throwing microphone At Fan During Concert

Cardi B was performing at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas last weekend when an audience member threw a drink towards the stage, as seen in social media video footage.

Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:24 PM IST|Source: ANI

Cardi B Cleared Of Charges For Throwing microphone At Fan During Concert Photo courtesy: Instagram

Las Vegas: According to police, Rapper Cardi B will not face charges for throwing her microphone into the crowd at a concert in Las Vegas last weekend, CNN reported. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told CNN, "After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, the attorneys representing Cardi B, said in a statement, "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter." A concertgoer filed a report with the LVMPD on Monday after being struck by an item that was thrown from the stage, police said earlier this week.

Authorities did not name Cardi B in their statement, but the address on the incident report corresponded to the location where she was performing when the concertgoer was allegedly hit. Cardi B was performing at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas last weekend when an audience member threw a drink towards the stage, as seen in social media video footage.

The rapper is seen in the video getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit 'Bodak Yellow'. As security guards rushed to the stage and into the crowd, Cardi B threw the microphone at the person who tossed their drink at her on the stage. In a surprising moment, one of the fans threw liquid from a cup at her while she was performing. 

Cardi B and her DJ are seen in another social media video from the concert asking the audience to splash her with water due to the heat.

