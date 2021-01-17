Case filed against Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping, abusing man in Maharashtra

New Delhi: A complaint was filed against filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a man in Maharashtra, as per reports. The filmmaker allegedly slapped the man after his car hit Manjrekar's vehicle on Friday (January 15) night near Yavat village on Pune-Solapur highway, police officials told PTI.

The Yavat police has registered a non-cognisable offence against Manjrekar. Kailas Satpute, the complainant, claimed that his vehicle hit Manjrekar's car from behind after the ‘Wanted’ actor applied sudden brakes. Manjrekar then stepped down from his vehicle and both of them indulged in a heated argument, after which the filmmaker allegedly slapped and abused Satpute, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar has reportedly denied the charges and alleged that Satpute was drunk. “I was on my way to Chaufula for a shoot, where a crew of around 200 people were waiting for me. Somewhere near Yawat, this driver hit my car from behind. Two colleagues, who were in my car, have suffered whiplash due to the impact. I now know damages to my car are around Rs 4 lakh. We then found out that he and those accompanying him were clearly drunk. I was in a hurry for the shoot and decided not to file a complaint, because people were waiting for me. Now I feel I should I have gone to the police station,” Manjrekar told The Indian Express.

“After the incident, the driver did not even bother to get out of the car to apologise. The person has filed a complaint on Saturday and not on the same night, because he was drunk that time. I don’t know why it is being made into a big issue,” the ‘Vaastav’ director concluded.

On the work front, Manjrekar will next be seen in Saumitra Singh’s ‘Taxi No. 24’. The poster of the upcoming film, co-starring Jagjeet Sandhu and Anangsha Biswas, was released in December.