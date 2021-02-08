हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jagjit Singh

Celebrating ‘The King of Ghazals:’Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh has ruled the hearts of many music lovers across generations. He has lended his voice to numerous Bollywood songs as a playback singer and has over 40 private albums to his credit.  

Celebrating ‘The King of Ghazals:’Jagjit Singh

Popularly known as ‘The King of Ghazals’ music maestro Jagjit Singh has an indelible impact on Classical Indian music form ghazal. Born as Jagmohan Singh on February 8, 1941, Singh is credited for making ghazals popular in the masses. He started his career in 1966 as a playback singer with the film Bahuroopi and since then has made his audience fall in love with his melodies.

 

The legendary singer also sang in duos for many albums with his wife and singer Chitra Singh. His wife, however, gave up singing after the tragic loss of their 18-year-old son in a car accident.

 

Singh was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2003 for his extraordinary contribution to the music industry. The music maestro passed away in October 2013 after suffering a brain haemorrhage in September in the same year.

 

Below are some tweets from Twitterati celebrating the birth anniversary of the music luminary.

 

The music maestro passed away in October 2013 after suffering a brain haemorrhage in September in the same year.

 

