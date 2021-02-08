Celebrating ‘The King of Ghazals:’Jagjit Singh

Popularly known as ‘The King of Ghazals’ music maestro Jagjit Singh has an indelible impact on Classical Indian music form ghazal. Born as Jagmohan Singh on February 8, 1941, Singh is credited for making ghazals popular in the masses. He started his career in 1966 as a playback singer with the film Bahuroopi and since then has made his audience fall in love with his melodies.

Singh enjoyed both popularity and critical acclaim. The legendary singer also sang in duos for many albums with his wife and singer Chitra Singh. His wife, however, gave up singing after the tragic loss of their 18-year-old son in a car accident.

Singh was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2003 for his extraordinary contribution to the music industry. The music maestro passed away in October 2013 after suffering a brain haemorrhage in September in the same year.

Below are some tweets from Twitterati celebrating the birth anniversary of the music luminary.

Happy 80th Birthday #JagjitSingh ji!

“Jinhone Jag Jeeta apni Aawaaz se”

I feel lucky that I grew up listening to his musical genius. It has shaped me into the artist that I am today. His encouragement, his singing tips that he gave me & his Blessings will always stay with me pic.twitter.com/0Yf3dkr3cx — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 8, 2021

Every time i listen to Jagjit singh even though the song is a happy song, there's one part of me that feels bad for the tragedies in his life. I guess that's the power of good music.#jagjitsingh — Sadanand Shenoy (@sshenoy48) February 2, 2021

Music is therapeutic to me. Any mood, any situation, music has helped me escape.

But I truly fall in love with music because of you #JagjitSingh Saaheb.

Your ghazals always take me to some place beyond this world.

I was fortunate enough to listen to you live.

Always remembered :) — Khaanabadosh फनकार (@MitraGadhvi) February 8, 2021

The music maestro passed away in October 2013 after suffering a brain haemorrhage in September in the same year.