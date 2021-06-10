हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aamir khan

Checkmate COVID! Aamir Khan preps up for big face-off with chess champion Viswanathan Anand

Bollywood star Aamir Khan will be competing in a match of chess with Viswanathan Anand for the fundraising event 'Checkmate COVID' on Sunday (June 13).

File photo

New Delhi: If you're a fan of chess and Bollywood, be prepared to witness both the worlds collide in an upcoming chess match between Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and former chess champion Viswanathan Anand

Yes, you heard that right! According to an Twitter account named 'Chess.com - India', the tournament between the two eminent personalities will be on Sunday (June 13). 

The handle tweeted, "The moment you all have been waiting for! Superstar Aamir Khan, an ardent chess lover, will be playing an exhibition match against former world champion Vishy Anand! (@vishy64theking) Please feel free to donate generously to make this event a success."

 

The event 'Checkmate COVID' is being headed by Chess.com and will be livestreamed on YouTube. It is set to feature Indian celebrities competing with 5-Time World Champion Viswanathan Anand in an exciting match of chess. The charity event aims to collect donations to feed hungry communities across India.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, the film has been shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

Aamir khanViswanathan Anandfirst grandmaster from Indiaformer world chess champion
