हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Children's Day

Children's Day 2021: Sara Ali Khan celebrates with underprivileged kids

Sara Ali Khan had spent the day with youth from Bal Asha Dham Children's Home and had taken to Instagram to share her fun experience.

Children&#039;s Day 2021: Sara Ali Khan celebrates with underprivileged kids
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan decided to celebrate this Children's day with underprivileged kids at Bal Asha Trust in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Sara shared a picture in which she can be seen standing outside Bal Asha Dham Children`s Home, wearing a blue-and-white suit.

Further, she penned a note to share her delightful experience.

She wrote, "@balashatrust Thank you for the most heart-warming Children's Day. It was so touching to spend my day with these Loving children. Keep doing the amazing work that you guys do! #happychildrensday."

sara

sara

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai`s `Atrangi Re` alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Children's DaySara Ali KhanChildren's Day 2021Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Next
Story

DCW chief writes 'Kangana Ranaut appears to not be of sound mind' in letter to President

Must Watch

PT2M

We have to make our political rule: Asaduddin Owaisi