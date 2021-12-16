COVID positive Kareena Kapoor admires Saif Ali Khan from balcony, calls it 'love in times of Corona'

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is isolating and under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday (December 13) but she's still making sure she gets a peek of her hubby Saif, even if it's through the balcony.

The actress recently shared a picture update from quarantine as she restarted her 'love in the times of corona' series which featured her husband Saif Ali Khan.

In the picture which appears to be taken from a balcony in her home, Saif can be seen at a distance wearing a red T-shirt, red cap and jeans. He seemed to be drinking tea from a cup in the blurry photo.

The 'Jab We Met' actress captioned the picture saying, "Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking."

Take a look at the post:

When the actress tested positive, Kareena had taken to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

She further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita Arora, Kareena's close friend, Maheep Kapoor and star kid Shanaya Kapoor have also tested positive for COVID-19.

There are reports that Maheep's close friend and co-star from "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", Seema Khan, has also tested positive for COVID-19 but there's no confirmation yet.

Earlier, an ANI report stated that Kareena's family was not cooperating with the BMC. ANI quoted BMC officials as saying that "she has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the entire building where Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan lives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons - Taimur and Jeh.