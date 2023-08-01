Dear Esha Gupta, Stop Oozing Oomph In A Racy Black Cut-Out Dress - Photos

New Delhi: Model-actress Esha Gupta is known for her hourglass figure and high-end fashion taste. The stunner this time wore a sexy black cut-out dress doling out major style inspo to fashion aficionados. Looking extremely hot, the leggy lass dropped some photos on her Instagram handle.

Esha Gupta wrote in the caption: A beautiful summer breeze, thank you @intercontinentalcascaisestoril @dreamytravelz. Many of her friends and fans commented on the timeline, hailing her look. One fan wrote: I wish you perform in a Hollywood movie. Another one mentioned: Sexy bro

The actress is currently in a relationship with Manuel Campos Guallar, who is a Spain-based businessman in real-estate.

This year, Esha made her stunning debut at the Festival De Cannes. The 76th Festival de Cannes began on May 16 and came to an end on May 27, 2023. She walked the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of State Dr L Murugan.

The actress is an avid social media user who keeps sharing her amazing photos, luxe vacations and workout posts.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.