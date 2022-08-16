New Delhi: Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are expecting their second child, just four months after the birth of their first born, daughter Lianna. Second pregnancy came as a surprise to the couple and they term it as ‘divinely timed’. The two shared a joint post in which Gurmeet can be seen hugging Debina with one arm and holding their daughter Lianna from the other. Debina reveals a photo of her sonography in the picture.

Take a look:

The couple captioned the post, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee”.

Earlier, Debina had opened up about difficulties in conceiving a baby and shared it took them five years to conceive Lianna. In a YouTube video, talking about her pregnancy journey Debna revealed, “The fight to become a mother lasted five years. I failed five times during the process, which included three IUIs and two IVFs. I also tried alternative therapies, like acupuncture and flower therapy. I would cry all the time because I held myself responsible for the failure.”

In another Instagram post, Debina sent love to all the women who are struggling to becom mothers and wrote, "I want to tell all the girls, who feel the pressure to get married, and seeing people in their late 30s and 40s getting married and delivering babies—this thought is in our mind that it will happen. People cannot function under too much pressure or criticism. People may still perform under pressure but criticism hurts. Don’t let society affect you for whatever reason. Keep yourself calm and keep your goal intact in your life".

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed Lianna into this world on April 3, 2022. Sharing the happy news, the couple wrote on Instagram, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."