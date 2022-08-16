NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce pregnancy, four months after birth of daughter Lianna

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child - daughter Lianna, four months ago.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce pregnancy, four months after birth of daughter Lianna

New Delhi: Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are expecting their second child, just four months after the birth of their first born, daughter Lianna. Second pregnancy came as a surprise to the couple and they term it as ‘divinely timed’. The two shared a joint post in which Gurmeet can be seen hugging Debina with one arm and holding their daughter Lianna from the other. Debina reveals a photo of her sonography in the picture.

Take a look:

The couple captioned the post, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee”.

Earlier, Debina had opened up about difficulties in conceiving a baby and shared it took them five years to conceive Lianna. In a YouTube video, talking about her pregnancy journey Debna revealed, “The fight to become a mother lasted five years. I failed five times during the process, which included three IUIs and two IVFs. I also tried alternative therapies, like acupuncture and flower therapy. I would cry all the time because I held myself responsible for the failure.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

In another Instagram post, Debina sent love to all the women who are struggling to becom mothers and wrote, "I want to tell all the girls, who feel the pressure to get married, and seeing people in their late 30s and 40s getting married and delivering babies—this thought is in our mind that it will happen. People cannot function under too much pressure or criticism. People may still perform under pressure but criticism hurts. Don’t let society affect you for whatever reason. Keep yourself calm and keep your goal intact in your life".

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed Lianna into this world on April 3, 2022. Sharing the happy news, the couple wrote on Instagram, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

Live Tv

EntertainmentDebina BonnerjeeDebina Bonnerjee pregnantGurmeet ChoudharyGurmeet Choudhary second baby

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?