Decoding Sunny Leone's Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Looks - From Thigh-High Slit Gown To Bold Velvets

Stepping onto the red carpet for Rapito's highly anticipated event, Sunny can be seen turning heads in a nude-color gown with a dramatic cape. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has been abuzz with captivating fashion moments, and Indian celebrities have been leaving their mark on the international stage. Among the stunning debutantes this year, Sunny Leone can be seen turning heads with her impeccable style. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in a sexy gown with a risque thigh-high slit and fans are in love.

Stepping onto the red carpet for Rapito's highly anticipated event, Sunny can be seen turning heads in a nude-color gown with a dramatic cape. The added feather was the risque thigh-high slit that the actress carried with utmost ease.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Earlier, Sunny donned a breathtaking wine-red velvet body-con dress that stole the show. Designed by the renowned fashion maestro Gemy Maalouf, the deep Ruby hue perfectly accentuated Sunny's allure, enhancing her every move and capturing the essence of timeless elegance.

As soon as she landed in Cannes, Sunny slipped into a gorgeous green gown and shared photos. Sunny Leone joined Kennedy’s lead actor Rahul Bhatt, and key supporting actor Abhilash Thapliyal at the premiere.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny showcased a series of mesmerizing outfits that captivated the fashion world. One of her standout looks featured a Julfer Milao layered cold-shoulder dress adorned with an eye-catching asymmetrical pattern.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The actress is proudly representing the only Indian film, 'Kennedy,' which has been selected for a midnight screening by the esteemed Cannes jury, under the direction of Anurag Kashyap. 

Sunny Leone's presence at Cannes continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike. With her undeniable fashion sense and striking red-carpet appearance, she has established herself as a true fashion icon.

