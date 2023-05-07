Deepika Padukone Calls Ex-Flame Ranbir Kapoor As 'Bhaisahab', See Viral Video

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood. She has worked with several A-listers and is credited with several hit films. Before tying the knot with Ranveer Singh, Deepika was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for almost two years. The former couple met on the sets of their film 'Bachchna Ae Haseeno' and instantly fell head over heels in love with each other. However, after dating each others for sometime, the two called it quit.

Despite their heartbreaking love story, Deepika and Ranbir continued to work together and starred in Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha'.

An old clip from from their appearance in Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat is going viral where Deepika is seen talking about her co-star and ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor. Someone from audience asked Deepika about their most memorable experience from their film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', to which the actress, which describing it, referred Ranbir Kapoor as 'Bhaisahab'.

She said, "I think hum dono ke liye infact humare saath Aditya bhi hai, Kalki bhi hai. Hum chaaro ko I think ye poora experience hi bohot yaadgar rahega. Kyuki bohot kam baar aise hote hai ki poori unit mein sabka age group more or less same hai. Toh hum saath mein shoot ke baad bhi treks ke liye jaate the, restaurant mein jaate the. Toh jab shoot kar rahe the, nahi kar rahe the, kuch pata hi nahi chala. Humlog Manali gaye, Kashmir gaye shooting ke liye. Ye bhaisahab Paris gaye the."

Her sentence was interrupted by loud cheer from the audience who were amused by her 'bhaisahab' comment. The reaction from the people attending the show left Deepika embarrased. Rajat too did not miss the oportunity and pulled Ranbir Kapoor's leg asking him, "Woh puch rahe Deepika ne aapko bhaisahab kaha, aapko kaisa laga?"

Ranbir didn't answer Rajat's question and just smiled widely. Deepika then clarified, "Sab dost inko bhaisahab hi bulate hai. Sirf mein nahi hu (All his friends call him bhaisahab. It's not just me!)".

Deepika and Ranbir together worked in 'Bachchna Ae Haseeno', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha'. Deepika also had a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra'. She next has 'Fighter', 'The Intern', 'Jawan' and 'Project K' in her kitty.

On the other hand, Ranbir will next be seen in 'Animal'.