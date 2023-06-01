topStoriesenglish2616543
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone No 1 Heroine, Says Sima Taparia At Shaadi Song Launch

Deepika Padukone recently talked about binge watching Sima Taparia’s show 'Indian Matchmaking' and that marked the beginning of lucky streak and spotlight for Sima.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone No 1 Heroine, Says Sima Taparia At Shaadi Song Launch

New Delhi: Renowned marriage consultant and beloved figure in the Indian entertainment industry, Sima Taparia has again taken the spotlight with the launch of her latest venture. Following her remarkable success with the hit show Indian Matchmaking on a leading OTT platform, Sima Taparia has showcased her multifaceted talents with the release of her enchanting new song, "Shadi ki taiyaree hai."

'Shadi ki taiyaree hai' is a heartwarming wedding song that embodies the joyous spirit of marriage and celebrations. The melodious track was not only sung by Sima Taparia herself but also features her husband, Anup Taparia, and the talented Jitu Shankar. Their collaborative effort perfectly exemplifies the incredible bond they share, both personally and professionally.

To celebrate the launch of this captivating song, an extravagant launch party was held at Estella, Mumbai. The event was attended by a constellation of renowned personalities from the entertainment industry, adding an aura of glitz and glamour to the occasion. Among the esteemed guests were the likes of popular comedian Zakir Khan, the elegant Seema Khan, fashionista Maheep Kapoor, the vibrant Bhavna Pandey, renowned author Shobha De, the ever-charming Poonam Dhillon, filmmaker Sanjay Khanduri, and the witty Cyrus Baroocha.

The launch party proved to be a grand success, with attendees applauding Sima Taparia's musical talent and celebrating her journey from being a marriage consultant to a rising star in the Indian entertainment space. "Shadi ki taiyaree hai" promises to become a favourite among wedding celebrations, touching the hearts of couples embarking on their own journeys of love and togetherness.

Sima Taparia's new song "Shadi ki taiyaree hai" will soon be available on leading music platforms, allowing listeners to revel in the joyous melodies and celebrate the spirit of matrimony. Don't miss the chance to experience this enchanting creation and witness Sima Taparia's and Anup Taparia's remarkable talent.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!