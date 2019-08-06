close

Deepika Padukone rubbishes rumours of working with #MeToo accused Luv Ranjan

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was at the receiving end of the Twitterati after she was spotted at Luv Rajan with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor. The rumours were rife that the actress has signed her next film with Luv Ranjan opposite the Kapoor lad.

However, the actress has now outrightly denied signing any project with MeToo accused director Luv Ranjan. In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Deepika said, "No! I would not, " when she was asked if she would be working with a person who has been accused of sexual harassment.

In 2018, an actress accused Luv Ranjan of sexual misconduct during the ongoing MeToo movement.

An actress told Mid-Day in an explosive interview that director Luv had asked her to strip to her panties. when she went to audition for a movie in 2010.

However, the director outrightly denied all allegations of sexual harassment against him. He then issued an apology. "I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am," Ranjan had said in a statement.

 

