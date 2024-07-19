New Delhi: The accolades came to light in a video shared by Vyjayanthi Movies, where Djordje Stojiljkovic discussed his experience working on the film alongside global superstar Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Known for his visual storytelling, Djordje highlighted Deepika's pivotal role in the film, describing her character, Sumathi aka Sum-80, as a standout amidst the ensemble cast.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Djordje Stojiljkovic emphasised Deepika's professionalism and commitment on set, underscoring how her performance significantly enriched the film's narrative. "Deepika... now I understand why they call her Queen", Djordje remarked, acknowledging the impact of her portrayal on the project. He further shared anecdotes of their interaction, including their mutual appreciation for specific shots and their shared enthusiasm for filmmaking.

Director Nag Ashwin also previously commended Deepika's contribution to "Kalki," emphasising her character's pivotal role in shaping the storyline. "If you remove her character, there is no story. There is no Kalki", he stated, highlighting the importance of Deepika's presence in the film's narrative arc.

"Kalki 2898AD," starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, has been a resounding success, crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally. The film's success has heightened anticipation for its upcoming sequel, with Deepika's central role continuing to be a focal point of discussion among fans and industry insiders alike.

As the film garners widespread acclaim and audience appreciation, Deepika Padukone's portrayal in "Kalki 2898AD" stands as a testament to her versatility and enduring star power in the world of cinema.