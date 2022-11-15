topStoriesenglish
Delhi court grants Jacqueline Fernandez pre-arrest bail in the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case

As per official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had refused to take gifts from him.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:04 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Delhi court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to actress Jacqueline Fernandez
  • It was given in connection to Rs 200 crore money-laundering case
  • She was last seen in the film 'Ram Setu'

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik delivered the order which had been reserved last week. A detailed copy of the order will be made available later in the day.

The ED had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet naming Jacqueline as an accused. On September 26, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to Jacqueline. Jacqueline and another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, have recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by the Jacqueline and Nora. In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Bollywood actors.

It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments. Last December, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

As per official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had refused to take gifts from him.

