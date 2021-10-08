DeshKaZee: Hema Malini supports ZEEL, joins B-Town celebs in backing 'Indian management' for channel

New Delhi: Veteran actress turned politician Hema Malini joined a huge list of names from Bollywood in extending support to the ZEE group. The mega-merger of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India was announced a few days back. However, after Invesco's recent stand on the matter, frivolous reporting by a section of media was observed.

After filmmakers including 'Showman' Subhash Ghai, Rakesh Roshan, Boney Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit, Madhur Bhandarkar, Satish Kaushik among others, noted actress Hema Malini has tweeted on the matter. She wrote: India’s first purely entertainment channel is facing some trouble and needs govt & public support. @ZEECorporate is like an extended family for the Indian film industry & I wish it remains with Indian Management. @subhashchandra @punitgoenka

Suspicion is raised on Invesco acting as a puppet of China's possible conspiracy against the ZEEL-Sony mega-merger.

Lately, some media reports have been falsely citing Invesco's version to take on ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka, though everything seems fabricated as these reports have failed terribly in their mala fide attempt to malign the image of esteemed organisation - ZEEL and its MD & CEO Punit Goenka.

Recently, Dr Subhash Chandra - Founder, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, stated some tough questions for Invesco who is believed to be acting at someone's behest --pointing all fingers on China.

Dr Subhash Chandra’s facts-laden statement leaves no room for any confusion and highlights the dubious intention of the media publishers, who have been levelling false and baseless comments on ZEEL.

The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in its board meeting held on 21st September 2021, had unanimously provided in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL.

The Board had evaluated not only on financial parameters but also on the strategic value which the partner brings to the table. The Board had concluded that the merger will be in the best interest of all the shareholders and stakeholders.

Punit Goenka will continue as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures India.