Dhinchak Pooja

Desi cringe pop queen Dhinchak Pooja is back with 'Naach Ke Pagal', netizens explode with funny reactions—Watch

The young social media sensation enjoys a solid fanbase despite receiving major backlash from haters for the kind of songs she sings.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: The desi cringe pop queen, Dhinchak Pooja is back and yes with a bang! Her new song 'Naach Ke Pagal' is out and the video, as usual, has her singing the most bizarre lyrics ever. The track also features two girls dancing at the background and we wonder why?

Watch the song here:

Her latest track got an instant reaction from Twitterati and check out some of the most hilarious tweets:

Dhinchak Pooja became a viral sensation after her maiden track 'Swag Wali Topi' got a massive response on social media. Soon, she released her another track titled 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' and it became viral in no time.

So much so that she got instant fame post the 'selfie song' which even the B-Town celebs noticed and the internet was flooded with reactions.

Her other songs include 'Dilon Ka Shooter', 'Baapy Dede Thoda Cash', and now 'Naach Ke Pagal'.

She even participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' but got eliminated quite early. Later she was seen in another show 'Entertainment Ki Raat'.

The young social media sensation enjoys a solid fanbase despite receiving major backlash from haters for the kind of songs she sings.

 

Tags:
Dhinchak Poojanaach ke pagalcringe popSelfie Songdhinchak pooja songs
