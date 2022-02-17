हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanush

Dhanush breaks Instagram hiatus, shares FIRST post after separation with Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth have parted ways after 18 years of marriage.

Dhanush breaks Instagram hiatus, shares FIRST post after separation with Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth

New Delhi: Actor Dhanush has posted for the first time on Instagram after announcing his separation with wife of 18 years Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth. Dhanush posted a photo of himself and his son Yathra Dhanush, sharing a sweet moment in Ooty, where he is busy shooting for his upcoming psychological thriller ‘Naane Varuven’ directed by his elder brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

In the photo, Yatra can be seen fixing his hair and Dhanush is looking at him. Sharing an inside joke as a caption to the photo, the actor wrote, “Now , where have I seen this before ? #yathradhanush .. #naanevaruven,” with multiple heart and hug emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Fans also loved the picture and dropped various heart emojis in the comment section. Many of them also pointed out the similarity in father-son looks.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation on January 17, with identical notes on social media. The news left their fans shocked as they did not suspect any trouble in their marital life.

A part of the actor’s note read, “Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have two sons - Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

The two have remained tight-lipped about the reason for their separation. Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are, however, busy on their career front.

Aishwaryaa is working on her debut Hindi single, a romantic song, Musafir. Apart from ‘Naane Varuven’, for which Dhanush is busy shooting, the actor is also part of the Hollywood action flick 'The Gray Man' that also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Dhanush was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ along with actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

DhanushDhanush first post after break-upaishwaryaa rajnikanthYatra RajaLinga RajaNaane VaruvenSelvaraghavan
