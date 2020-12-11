Deeply pained, govt should do something: Veteran actor Dharmendra tweets in support of protesting farmers

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has once again tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest, which has reached its 16th day today (December 11).

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra tweeted, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast.”

Check his tweet here.

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

Dharmendra had earlier put out a tweet last week requesting the government “to allay farmers' fear at the earliest as corona cases in the capital are rising, it is painful”, but had deleted it after a while. A Twitter user had however taken a screenshot of the original deleted tweet and trolled him for taking it down. Dharmendra had replied to the same.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three new farm laws and have been camping at the Delhi borders demanding that these laws be repealed.