Did Hansal Mehta take an indirect dig at Vivek Agnihotri for celebrating the Oscars eligibility list announcement? Read on

The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. 

  • Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took an indirect dig at 'The Vaccine War' director Vivek Agnihotri.
  • He took to Twitter and amplified a post explaining how the 301 films which are eligible for the Oscars are not the same as the shortlisted nominations.
New Delhi: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took an indirect dig at 'The Vaccine War' director Vivek Agnihotri. He took to Twitter and amplified a post explaining how the 301 films which are eligible for the Oscars are not the same as the shortlisted nominations. 

The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. 

Hansal re-tweeted a post shared by New York-based columnist-writer Aseem Chhabra that read, 'Let me make this clear - that filmmaker who is claiming his divisive film has been “shortlisted” for the Oscars is LYING. His film has only qualified for the Oscars. Any film can qualify if it has a limited run in LA.' 

Mehta reacted to it and wrote sarcastically in his tweet that, 'You are a genocide-denying anti-national.' His words seem to be aiming at Vivek Agnihotri, who is often seen calling people who criticised his film 'The Kashmir Files', as anti-national.

Vivek Agnihotri was spotted celebrating after his film made it to the list of eligible films. He expressed happiness as his film is now eligible for the Oscars. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, '#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Please bless them all.'

Other Indian films that have grabbed a spot in the list of eligible films for Oscars are: 'RRR', Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Rishab Shetty's Kannada film 'Kantara' and India's official Oscar entry 'Chhello Show (Last Film Show).' Marathi films 'Me Vasantrao' and 'Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi', R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie 'Vikrant Rona' are also on the list.

