Did You Know Anushka Sharma And Sakshi Dhoni Were School Mates? Their Unseen Rare Childhood Pics Go Viral

New Delhi: Two of the country's biggest cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli got married to the love of their lives in the most intimate and close-knit affair. But there is one more thing which is common between the two - their better halves go back a long way. Not many are aware of the fact that Sakshi Dhoni and Anushka Sharma are childhood friends. A few unseen, rare pictures of them have gone viral on the internet where we can clearly see them pose for the group photo.

In the photo shared by Instant Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, her brother Karnesh Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni can be seen posing together. Reportedly, they were in the same school in Assam.

Anushka's father is in the Army and that's why she travelled the country along with her family. So, at one point in time, both Sakshi and Anushka studied in the same school. Both studied in Assam’s St. Mary’s School and were classmates too.

It is interesting to find both married today to cricketers and blessed with daughters. While Sakshi and MS Dhoni's daughter is named Ziva, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's little girl is called Vamika.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans to win their 5th IPL trophy recently. The team now equalled Mumbai Indians' record for the most IPL titles.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is yet to announce her next project.