New Delhi: Salman Khan enjoys a massive fandbase across the world. He is undeniably the biggest crowd-puller in Indian cinema. The superstar of the nation has often striked a marvelous chord with 'Wanted', followed by 'Dabangg'. The movie star of the nation has consecutively delivered back-to-back 100 cr, 200 cr, and 300 cr films at the ticket window.

While his films hold a stature at the box office and have made several records, audiences flock to theaters to watch his films. The superstardom of Salman Khan goes beyond box office. While Indian cinema has many stars and superstars, Salman is one of the biggest stars who has never faced a clash at the box office.

5 saal baad Aaj bhi yahi haal hai @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/iWZBFur9jF — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) October 24, 2023

Salman Khan has had a total of 16 films released in the 14 years since Dabangg 1 in 2010, which include Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. All of the above-mentioned films had solo releases at the box office. While several films were announced to be released alongside Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, considering the hype and the anticipation surrounding the film, the films announced to clash got postponed.

Salman is back, yet again, in a action thriller Tiger 3, the film is releasing solo on the Diwali festival, and several small and big films averted the clash with the film. The prior reason for this is Salman's box office pull, and irrespective of the performance of the film, his films are always celebrated by the fans and the audiences, and they always look forward to watching his charismatic screen presence and his larger-than-life persona.

Throwing the light on the same, trade person Raj Bansal tweeted, "5 saal baad Aaj bhi yahi haal hai. @BeingSalmanKhan"

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of the hugely anticipated Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra. The teaser, trailer, and the latestly released track, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, have received unanimous responses from the masses, and they are eagerly waiting for the biggie to release on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.