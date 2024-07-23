Did Zeenat Aman Take A Jibe At Priyanka Chopra As She Rants About Being Undervalued By The Luxury Brand?

Mumbai: She is the OG no-filter queen of Bollywood and one always bows down in front of her and she is Zeenat Aman. The veteran diva who revamped the social media with her vibe shared a rant post just a few hours ago about being undervalued by luxury brands. She even indirectly mentioned desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s name and threw shade at her in her long rant. Well, the internet thinks so as Zeenat Aman mentioned about one of the actresses getting heavily paid who reprised the role that was originally played by her. And it’s Priyanka Chopra who played Jungli Bill in Don starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The long post shared by Zeenat Aman reads:

"Thank you, but no thank you. I can’t tell you my precise worth, but I do know when I’m being undervalued. Amidst the barrage of collaboration and appearance requests that materialise in my inbox each day, there are some that stand out for unpleasant reasons. Last minute invitations that the organiser forgot to edit (and which are addressed to another celebrity who must have declined) are mildly insulting. Impolite emails with minimal details and brusque “share commercials” are infuriating. And shady proposals to post stories or comments without the paid partnership tag are distasteful."

She further mentioned, "Yet none of these compare to the impudence of multimillion dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for “brand association” and a ludicrously low fee. Such luxury brands pay an eye watering penny to their ambassadors (one of whom beautifully reprised a role I originally played), and sell even their most basic item for multiple lakhs of rupees. In their outreach to me they do not fail to express their admiration, with generous terms such as “icon” and “fashion inspiration”. But when it comes to actually compensating me for my time, energy, reputation and reach… the well runs dry."

Lastly while concluding she mentioned working in the industry on her terms for half a century, “I am over 70 years old, and I have held my own in this industry for over half a century. I work with what I know to be an unusual professionalism. I have a social media audience that is not only entirely organic, but so beautifully engaged. I have immense respect for myself, and for you who follow my page. I am certainly worth more than the price of a designer handbag or high-heel shoe”.

The diva shared the rant with her uber-cool and classy pictures.