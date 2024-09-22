Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2796904https://zeenews.india.com/people/dil-luminati-tour-2024-diljit-dosanjh-adds-delhi-date-confirms-jaipur-and-mumbai-stops-2796904.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DIL-LUMINATI TOUR 2024

Dil-Luminati Tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh Adds Delhi Date, Confirms Jaipur And Mumbai Stops

Diljit Dosanjh adds more shows to his sold-out "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024," making it India's highest-grossing concert tour.

|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 05:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dil-Luminati Tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh Adds Delhi Date, Confirms Jaipur And Mumbai Stops (Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram)

New Delhi: Punjabi singing star Diljit Dosanjh has surprised fans by adding more shows to his upcoming "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024", which will begin next month.

Dosanjh, who performed a concert in Paris on Saturday as part of his tour, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"SURPRISE. DELHI DAY 2 Stadium - JAIPUR & MUMBAI. New Shows Added Tickets Info Coming SOON. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned his post.

The announcement came days after the tickets of his India tour were sold in no time making the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, the highest-grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets, according to show organisers.

Many fans, who weren't able to buy the tickets in time, demanded the singer add more shows to his India tour. A section of social media users also criticised Dosanjh and show organisers for expensive tickets, as per media reports.

As Dosanjh made the announcement of new concerts, fans went on to thank the artist in the comments section.

"Come soon Diljit," a fan wrote.

"Fabulous," said another.

"Thankyou paajii (sic)" said another admirer.

"Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024" will begin on October 26 with Dosanjh performing in New Delhi, followed by gigs across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29.
The tour is being organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India with Zomato Live as the ticketing partner.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict