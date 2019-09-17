Dimple Kapadia shoots with Christopher Nolan, John David Washington on Mumbai streets, pics go viral

New Delhi: Ace Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan, actor Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and the crew of 'Tenet' landed in Mumbai a few days back. The film also stars veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal part.

Recently, Nolan along with 'Tenet' actors Washington and Kapadia were seen shooting in busy Mumbai streets. The on-location shoot pictures have gone viral on social media and the fans can't be happier watching Dimple Kapadia in a Nolan flick.

'Tenet' is a thriller, written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It has been produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas. The movie features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Himesh Patel.

The film will open in theatres on July 17, 2020.