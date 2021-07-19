Disha Patani breaks the internet with super impressive back-flip, Sussanne Khan says 'wow' - Watch!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani loves fitness and takes her workouts seriously. But she also knows how to have fun with it as she masters martial arts, backflips and high kicks and often shares jaw-dropping videos of the same on her Instagram page. Recently, she took to social media to share an impressive video of her performing a backflip from a certain height and landing on to the ground.

In the video, Disha is seen wearing her sports attire and climbing on top of a pile of foam mats and then prepping herself to make the backwards leap. As she performs the clean backflip, the video plays in slow motion, giving us the chance to watch her talent with great detail. Disha lands perfectly on her feet and then shines a big smile at the camera, feeling proud of herself.

Check out the impressive video:



Many fans commented on the video expressing their admiration for Disha's stunt. Sussanne Khan also took to the comments section and wrote, "wow" with the heart eyes and fire emoji.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. The actress will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama ‘KTina’.