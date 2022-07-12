NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani enjoys scrumptious food, sight-seeing, long drives and sunsets on her vacation to Spain: Video

Disha does not ditch work out even as she holidays in Spain.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

Trending Photos

Disha Patani enjoys scrumptious food, sight-seeing, long drives and sunsets on her vacation to Spain: Video

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Monday treated her fans to a sneak peek of her Spain vacation by posting a video featuring snips from her trip. Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared the video which was laden with stills and clips from the vacation. She can be seen having a gala time while enjoying Spain`s sun. The video revealed the various places the `Baaghi 2` actor visited along with the delicious food she relished. In addition, it also featured a sneak-peek into Disha`s various outfits, and also her workout sessions while vacationing.

The gorgeous destination of Spain with Disha`s striking selfies embedded in between made the video clip perfect for fans. Disha, who is known to live a healthy lifestyle, likes to engage in intense workout regimes which she often uploads on her social media account.

On the film front, the actor will be next seen in the movie `Ek Villain Returns 2`, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by big names of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

 


The dark and gripping trailer of the film has already created quite a buzz amongst audiences and Disha has stunned everyone with the portrayal of a negative character in the movie.`Ek Villain Returns 2` also features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release on July 29 this year.

Disha will also be starring in Ashwin`s upcoming film `Project K`, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. `Project K` is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir