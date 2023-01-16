Disha Patani flaunts her toned back in body-hugging spaghetti top, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna says, ‘More ripped than some of them boys’ - See Pics

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one such actress who is famous for her bold looks and sizzling outfits. The actress who made her debut with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is known for her fitness levels and keeps on sharing the photos of her toned body. Recently, Disha shared pictures of herself on Instagram in which she flaunted her toned and sexy back in a body-hugging spaghetti top and denim pants.

Along with the photos of her back, Disha also posted a short video with her friend as she kissed on the camera. Fans and admirers of the actress could not control their excitement and took to the comments section to share their views. However, it was Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff’s comment that took everyone’s attention. “That back definition is crazy. More ripped than some of them boys out here,” she wrote. Krishna is often seen commenting on Disha's posts.

See the pics here

Recently, Disha has been in the news for being in a relationship with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, however, nothing has been confirmed by the actress yet. The two are often seen together. Earlier, Disha was in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

Disha's reel with Aleksandar Alex Ilic

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva’s periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled ‘Suriya 42’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar`s `Yodha` co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. The actress was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.