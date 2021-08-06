हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani is burning gram in her bubblegum pink bikini, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff calls it 'HOT'!

Recently, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani on her 29th birthday and shared a video where the two of them are dancing together.

Disha Patani is burning gram in her bubblegum pink bikini, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff calls it &#039;HOT&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani stormed the internet with her super hot picture in a two-piece. She can be seen chilling by the beach in a bubblegum pink bikini, sending fans into a tizzy.

In fact, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff couldn't help but comment 'HOT' on the amazing post. Take a look here: 

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

 

