Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop With Her Bold Saree Look At Diwali Bash, Fans Call Her 'Stunner'

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has turned many heads with her recent appearance at Lifestyle Asia's Diwali bash in a stunning red saree. Fans are in love with her festive look and are praising the 'Malang' actress.

Disha, last night arrived in style for a star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai and took the social media by storm, quite literally. The actress grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in a sizzling red-hot saree paired with a plunging blouse. She was joined by her BFF Mouni Roy in the party and both looked stunning in sarees.

Fans flooded the comment sections of pap accounts with fire and love emojis. One called the actress 'Stunner,' the other one commented, 'Bollywood beauty.'

Earlier, Disha made jaws drop with her super bold festive look at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. She wore a chocolate brown saree and styled it with a plunging blouse and high heels.

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.