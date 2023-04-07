topStoriesenglish2592376
Disha Patani Pens Special Birthday Note To Wish Her 'Legendary' Co-Star Jackie Chan

Today being Jackie Chan’s birthday, the actress takes to her social media and shares a bunch of pictures from her time shooting with him for the movie. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Superstar Surya.

New Delhi: Disha Patani who has time and again served us with some of the most interesting screen presence in her films and has worked with some of the most prolific actors around the globe. One actor is, Legendary Jackie Chan with whom she delivered Kung Fu Yoga back in 2017.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today being Jackie Chan’s birthday, the actress takes to her social media and shares a bunch of pictures from her time shooting with him for the movie. She writes “Happy b'day to the living LEGEND& taguu #+ there will never be anyone like you you've constantly put your life at risk just to entertain us, I'm grateful to have met you and known you as the most beautiful human being!! Keep spreading your love and light and inspiring all of us”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Superstar Surya.

