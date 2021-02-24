Disha Patani’s jaw-dropping backflip leaves rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff impressed- Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast and her new video is proof. Disha blew away everyone’s minds with her amazing gravity-defying stunts.

Disha took to Instagram to share a video of her executing various stunts with perfect ease. In the video, she can be seen performing a perfect backflip, cartwheels and somersault among others. Captioning the post, she wrote, “#wuiiiii @nadeemakhtarparkour88.”

Have a look at the awesome video:

Disha Patani’s video left her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff super impressed just like the rest of us. Commenting on her post, the ‘War’ actor wrote, "Woahhh wish i could do that."

Disha and Tiger often share pictures and videos of their workout session and jaw-dropping stunts.

Earlier, Disha had shared a sun-kissed picture of her dog Goku making netizens fawn over the cute doggo. The actress is an animal lover and has four pets at home.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles. She is currently working on 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.