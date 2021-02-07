Disha Patani's new dance video sets social media buzzing- Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani released a new dance video to her YouTube channel in which she puts a new spin to the 80’s song ‘Mere Naseeb Mein’. She had earlier shared a teaser on social media that got her fans excited for the video.

Disha often drops dance covers on her YouTube channel and keeps her fans engaged with a variety of different posts across her social media platforms. Her latest dance video is a cover on the remix version of the 80’s song ‘Mere Naseeb Mein’.

The Malang actress is seen in the video in a cute pink outfit and stylish red-glass shades. She shared a picture with choreographer Ankan Sen and dance-partner Dimple Kotecha, to remind her fans to watch the video.

Take a look at her post:

The actress has never failed to surprise her fans with amazing dance videos and stunning pictures of herself. She has become an internet sensation and her new video has already garnered over 360 thousand views and 38 thousand likes within 24 hours of it’s release.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai’, along with Bollywood star Salman Khan. She was last seen in ‘Malang’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam.