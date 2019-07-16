Divya Dutta to share secrets of happiness

New Delhi: Actress-author Divya Dutta is all set to share with fans her secrets to stay happy and contented in life.

At a book launch here later this week, the talented Divya will be seen engaging in a serious conversation about life and how to try and overcome hurdles.

The event, slated for July 18, will see Divya launch life coach Gaur Gopal Das' book "Life's Amazing Secrets", which has been translated in Hindi.

The launch will be followed by a conversation between the authors.

"I feel honoured. An author-to-author conversation with him (Das) is something I look forward to," Divya said.

Interestingly, the actress's book "Me and Ma" is also being translated in Hindi this year.

For Divya, spirituality is important. "In today's day and age when life has become complicated, spirituality is important. Just being in conversation with yourself, seeking happiness inside you and being okay within your skin can have a magical impact on your life," she said.