Divya Khosla Kumar Gets Injured On Sets Of Yaariya 2, Drops Photos

NEW DELHI: Actor Divya Khosla Kumar, who is currently in the UK shooting for her upcoming project, took to social media and dropped photos of her injured face. Sharing photos of her injured face, Divya mentioned that she sustained the injury while filming an action scene from her upcoming film. She requested her fans for their blessings and many in return questioned her bruise.

In the photos, one side of Divya's face appeared inflamed with a red bruise. One of them seemed to be captured on a film set. Sharing them, Divya wrote, "Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy."

Reacting to the post, many fans wished for her speedy recovery in the comments. One of them wrote to her, "So bad news. Please take care and get well soon!! We can only help with our prayers. All is well. Hope to see you well soon. Pls don't stress and stay strong God is with you and with his blessings you will feel better soon Divya di." "Chaand mein bhi daag hote hain afterall (Even moon has craters)," added another one.

A few of her fans and industry friends also showed their concern in the comments section.

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Be well soon!"

Singer Mika Singh commented, "Get well soon."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Your hardwork will pay off. Wish you a speedy recovery," while another user commented, "Hope you get well soon."

While Divya has not mentioned the name of her film, she will be next seen in 'Yaariyan 2', the sequel to its hit movie starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, which was directed by Khosla Kumar. The upcoming film stars Divya with Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in the lead roles. Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri are also a part of the film. It is backed by T-Series and is set for release on October 20, 2023.

'Yaariya 2' will be directed by filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who has Salman Khan-starrer 'Lucky: No Time for Love' and 'Sanam Teri Kasam', featuring Harshvardhan and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, under credit.