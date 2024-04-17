New Delhi: In a recent statement, actor-director Divya Khossla echoed sentiments expressed by veteran actress Zeenat Aman regarding the significance of couples living together before tying the knot.

Zeenat Aman, known for her iconic roles in Indian cinema, emphasized the necessity for couples to undergo the experience of living together before marriage as she said, “"If you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test. It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?"

Divya Khossla, who garnered acclaim for her performance in "Yaariyan 2" and is renowned for her versatility on screen, resonated with Aman's perspective.

With an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon, including those yet to be announced, Divya Khossla continues to captivate audiences with her talent and dedication to her craft.