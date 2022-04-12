हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DJ Khalid

DJ Khaled awarded Hollywood Walk of Fame star, says ‘There's only one Khaled’

DJ Khaled`s song `Higher` featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend won a Grammy in 2020 for best rap/sung performance.

DJ Khaled awarded Hollywood Walk of Fame star, says ‘There&#039;s only one Khaled’

Washington: DJ Khaled was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The ceremony was conducted on Monday and was attended by several of Khaled`s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs; artists Fat Joe, and Teyana Taylor, Variety reported.

He was also surrounded by his family members - wife Nicole Tuck and their two children, Asahd and Aalam.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

During his emotional acceptance speech, Khaled gave himself a shoutout.

"There's only one Khaled, that's all I gotta say. We the best. It's not just me, it's we," he said.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Khaled is best known for lighting up songs with his eclectic catch phrases that include "major key" and "we the best'' music.

He has worked with top celebrities like Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

His most recent album, `Khaled Khaled` was released in April 2021.

Khaled`s song `Higher` featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend won a Grammy in 2020 for best rap/sung performance. He was even nominated for album of the year at the 64th Grammy Awards, as a producer on H.E.R.`s `Back of My Mind.`

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DJ KhalidHollywood Walk of FameJay ZHollywood
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra shares childhood photo with ‘nani’, says feels 'lucky' to have 'strong maternal figures' in life

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Pakistan Superfast: Shehbaz Sharif praises China