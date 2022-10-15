Doctor G collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's starrer makes slow start, mints Rs 3.87 cr on Day 1

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most bankable actors of the film industry. After delivering the hit romantic-comedy 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' at the Box Office, Ayushmann has returned to the big screen with another powerful performance in campus comedy-drama 'Doctor G'. The film was released in theatres along with Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name: Tiranga' and the Hindi dub version of Rishab Shetty's Kannada hit 'Kantara'.

As per industry experts, the Ayushmann Khuarran-Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet-starrer campus comedy has minted close to 4 crore at the Box Office. "Despite low pre-release buzz, #DoctorG puts up a decent total on Day 1... National chains fare better, while mass pockets are extremely dull... Has scope for improvement on Day 2 and 3... Needs that push for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 3.87 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted while sharing the first day collection of the film.

In 'Doctor G', Ayushmann plays the role of a gynaecologist while Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh star as his fellow doctors. The film has fared better than his last release 'Anek'. On the other hand, his 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' had collected Rs 3.75 crore on the ticket window.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, 'Doctor G's Saturday collections will outline its overall performance at the box office in the coming days.

'Doctor G' is a medical campus comedy film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It is her first directorial venture. The film, which was released in cinemas on October 14, follows the struggle of a male gynaecologist in a room full of women. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles.