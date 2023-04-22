Earth Day 2023: Niti Taylor To Shubhangi Atre, TV Actors Share Unique Ideas On Saving Nature

World Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainability. The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 and since then, it has become a global event that brings together people from all walks of life to take action toward protecting the planet. The theme for Earth Day 2023 is "Restore Our Earth," which emphasizes the need to restore ecosystems and promote sustainable practices.

Some ways to celebrate World Earth Day include participating in community clean-up efforts, planting trees or other greenery, reducing your carbon footprint, and advocating for environmental policies.

TV actors like Niti Taylor, Aishwarya Khare, Shubhangi Atre, and Kirti Nagpure showed their concern towards various issues like climate change and what they think can be done to save the ecosystem.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Actress Aishwarya Khare Talks About Global Warming:

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare talked about global warming and said that it is the need of the hour to look for an immediate solution to this issue.

"Global warming is one of the major issues that our planet is facing these days and it is very important for us to look for immediate solutions as mankind can face extinction if we don`t start protecting our ecosystem and environment right away. You can help save the Earth by taking even the smallest of measures. Like switching to recyclable products that don't harm the environment. We should avoid using single-use plastic bags or any items like spoons, containers, or bottles."

`Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain` Fame Shubhangi Atre Emphasised On Organic Farming:

Shubhangi Atre of `Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain` fame emphasised the relevance of organic farming and said: "After realising the benefits of organic farming, I started working on a fruit farm and have grown guava, chikoo, mango, jackfruit, and java plum (jamun) at my farmhouse in Maharashtra. Farming has made me more connected with nature, and whenever I am not shooting, I spend most of my time farming."

`Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2` Actress Niti Taylor Believes In Saving Water:

On the other hand, Niti Taylor who essays the role of Prachi Kapoor in `Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2` believes in saving water: "I believe small measures can lead to a greater impact and therefore, I save water by tweaking its usage like air-drying the dishes rather than using the dishwasher or by watering my plants using the same water that I use to wash vegetables and fruits. I always keep a cloth bag handy in my car so that I don`t have to carry plastic bags home whenever I decide to buy something last-minute. Additionally, I also switch off lights and fans when a room is not in use, and during the day, we hardly switch on the lights at home and let the sunlight in."

`Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan` Actress Kirti Nagpure Finds Tree Planting As The Best Way To Save Nature

While Kirti Nagpure said that the best way to save nature is by planting trees: "I still remember, we used to celebrate this day during our school days as well and we used to plant one sapling in our garden every year. This year as well, I am planning to plant a small tree on the sets of `Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan` and celebrate this day with my cast. Just like me, I would like to request everyone to plant at least one plant a year, and let's make an effort to avoid damaging our environment any further."

(With inputs from IANS)