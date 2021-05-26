हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elliot Page

Elliot Page posts a landmark shirtless photo in 'first swim trunks'

American actor Elliot Page, who was born Ellen Page, came out as transgender in December 2020.

Elliot Page posts a landmark shirtless photo in &#039;first swim trunks&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Elliot Page

Los Angeles: 'Juno' star Elliot Page, who came out as transgender last December, has for the first time shared a shirtless picture in his "first swim trunks".

Elliot, who was born as Ellen Page, posted the picture on Instagram on Monday evening. In the image, the actor flashes a huge smile as he flaunts his physique dressed in maroon trunks. His washboard abs catch the eye and Elliot completes the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @elliotpage

 

"Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," he wrote as the caption with the image which currently has over 2.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elliot came out as gay in 2014 and married dancer Emma Portner in 2018.

He is known for his work in the films like  'Juno', 'Inception', 'X-Men: The Last Stand' and 'Tallulah' besides the series 'The Umbrella Academy' among others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elliot PageElliot Page Instagramelliot page transgenderElliot Page filmsEllen PageJuno actor
Next
Story

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni's father attacked with knife, 24-year-old man barges into house

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day