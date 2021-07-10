हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi unveils his epic body transformation, says 'it's only just the beginning'!

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi shocked fans on Saturday when he unveiled his drastic physical transformation ahead of the shooting of his next 'Tiger 3'.

Emraan Hashmi unveils his epic body transformation, says &#039;it&#039;s only just the beginning&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Emraan Hashmi and File Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi shocked fans on Saturday when he unveiled his drastic physical transformation ahead of the shooting of his next 'Tiger 3'. The actor had taken to Instagram to share the picture of his ripped body and showed off his washboard abs in it. In the picture, he was wearing a stylish red headband and joggers, the actor was shirtless giving fans a peek into his transformation. He looked fitter than ever and fans were thrilled with his new avatar.  

The 'Mumbai Saga' actor wrote in the caption, "Only just the beginning!!!".

Check out his latest look:

 

Fans took to the comments section to praise the actor and his commendable physical transformation. They bombarded the comment section with the fire and heart emojis.

On the work front, the 'Mr. X' actor was last seen in the action-thriller film 'Mumbai Saga' directed by Sanjay Gupta and will next be seen in the mystery thriller film 'Chehre' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He will also star in the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Earlier in April, Emraan Hashmi's song Lut Gaye had hit an all-new high as the romantic track had become the first single to garner the fastest 500 million views on T-Series' YouTube channel within just 60 days of its release.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Emraan Hashmiemraan hashmi picsEmraan Hashmi body transformationEmraan Hashmi Instagram
