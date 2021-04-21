हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Esha Deol

Esha Deol urges people to take up Yoga for mental health, posts pic on social media!

Esha Deol has earlier shared several posts on her workout sessions and lately has been endorsing the ‘Stay at Home’ message on her social media.

Esha Deol urges people to take up Yoga for mental health, posts pic on social media!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In these unprecedented times, physical and mental health has become all the more important. Many celebrities have taken up yoga to keep themselves fit. Actress Esha Deol today posted a picture where she can be seen doing Yoga.

Esha Deol has earlier shared several posts on her workout sessions and lately has been endorsing the ‘Stay at Home’ message on her social media.

Being a classical dancer, the actress who has given birth to two beautiful daughters has always been in good shape but Yoga is something that she has started practising again for her overall well being.

The actress is also gearing up to make a comeback with a film that she has already shot and a web show that is in pipeline. The details of the films are not yet out though.

In an interview earlier, the actress had spoken about the film saying, When the film came to me, I felt it was a story that had to be told. I cannot name the projects because the announcements will be made soon by the people concerned. It was a story that was close to my heart and I could relate to it as a mother and as a woman. I could completely empathise with the subject and that is what made me say yes to this film.”

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Esha DeolHema Malini daughterHema MaliniMental healthYogaYoga Day
Next
Story

Radhika Madan celebrates Durga Ashtami with family after a long time, shares home pic!

Must Watch

PT7M3S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day