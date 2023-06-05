topStoriesenglish2617803
Esha Gupta Raises Mercury Level In Orange Bikini, Shares Stunning Mirror Selfie

On Sunday, the sexy diva took to her social media account and shared a lift mirror selfie in which she can be seen flaunting her voluptuous curves in an orange bikini. 

Jun 05, 2023

New Delhi: Esha Gupta is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. She has a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and treating her fans. She is often hailed as a true fashionista and her recent post has taken over the internet. Actress dropped a mirror selfie looking like a snac in a bikini and fans are in love.

On Sunday, the sexy diva took to her social media account and shared a lift mirror selfie in which she can be seen flaunting her voluptuous curves in an orange bikini. The actress also has a hat and a book in her hand as she shared her look-of-the-day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Although her face was hidden due to the camera, Esha confidently flaunted her toned summer bod and wrote, 'Sundaying' in the caption.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye, fire and love emojis. One wrote, "It’s always hot as summer when I see you in a bikini," "Gorgeous," added another. Actress completed her look with a messy bun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Earlier, actress dropped a bold selfie on her IG flaunting her perfect curves. She took to her Instagram and shared the picture with the caption 'Summer again.' This is not the first time when Esha has treated her fans with such wow pictures. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'

