New Delhi: About 150 guests will be attending the two-day wedding festivities of actress Meera Chopra that is going to take place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort on Jaipur-Delhi highway.

The two-day wedding will take place on March 11 and March 12 and it will be according to Hindu tradition with saat pheras. She will be traveling to Jaipur on the 9th with her family so that she can personally oversee the preparations to make it a memorable affair.

Meera Chopra has been quite a private person and kept that part of her life away from the limelight. The source said, `A lot of friends from the film industry are likely to attend the wedding apart from those she has professional relationships.''

Meera Chopra has worked as an actress in films like 1920 London, Section 375, Kamathipura, and now Safed. The actress we learn is soon going to turn producer and that journey will start post her marriage.