Exclusive: Maybe fighting with Divya Agarwal is Pratik Sehajpal’s strategy, says Varun Sood

New Delhi: The King of Reality Shows and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood is a fitness enthusiast. This time, besides his partner, there's one more contestant (Pratik Sehajpal) who has been Varun's former competitor from another reality show, Ace of Space, making buzz inside Bigg Boss OTT.

Well, Divya and Pratik are at loggerheads since the beginning of the show. Talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Varun shared his experience of being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, his rapport with Pratik Sehajpal and his upcoming ventures.

How was your experience of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11?

My experience was fantastic. Overall it was one of the best reality shows I have ever done. I never thought I would have ever done any such thing in my real life. Jumping off the choppers into the sea, holding cockroaches in hand, it was extremely unreal.

What made you say yes to the show?

I just wanted to show the world or the audience that it’s okay to be scared of certain things. You can’t be perfect or fearless or you can’t be superhuman or God and I have no shame in accepting the fact that I was scared of snakes. I am extremely terrified of snakes. So this was my entire ideology behind choosing the show.

What is that one thing which you want to achieve in life?

The hunger in me never dies and I am never satisfied with anything that I have. I always want more. I just want to keep working hard and achieve more and more, for example till last year my dream was to become a gang leader in Roadies and at the age of 24, I achieved that and so I keep on trying something or the other. The next thing which is on my mind is that I have to make a mark in fiction. I want to do a good content thing, maybe a nice song or web series.

Now that Divya Agarwal is in the Bigg Boss OTT, do you have any plans of joining the show anytime soon?

No, I have no plans of joining the show. I have been offered Bigg Boss for the last three years but I don’t want to do it. Because I am the kind of person who escapes from drama. I don’t like to fight unnecessarily or when people are screaming and so Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea.

Do you follow the show? How satisfied are you with Divya’s performance?

I am very happy for her. She is doing really well. She has got good friends and they are quite supportive too and so I am happy for her. I watch the show for atleast 3 to 4 hours on regular basis.

Tell us about your rapport with Pratik?

So when we did Ace of Space 3 years ago, we fought a lot but by the end of the show, everything was sorted between us and we all three used to hang out together for a couple of times. When I got to know he is going to Bigg Boss OTT, I and Divya texted him and he didn’t respond to any of the texts, we thought he must be busy packing and all. But on the premiere night when he fought with Divya, I was in utter shock because I thought that if he had so many grudges against us why he kept it inside him for 3 years and brought it on national television that too on the first day of the show.

Do you think it’s Pratik’s strategy to be in the game?

Maybe that’s his strategy, I don’t blame him. That’s his way of playing the game. If it works for him, great… I want him to do very well in-game and in life. But when he dragged my name in between. I was shocked because I considered him a good friend and I still think that he is doing all of this just for the show. I still remember, he told me in Ace that Bigg Boss is his dream and now he is there and he can go to any limit in order to outshine. I still don’t hold any grudge against him. I don’t know why is he abusing me, I seriously don’t know.

Will you be seen in Bigg Boss OTT house to support Divya?

I’ll probably come in the family week of the show. Even if I go to the show for a day, I won’t say anything bad to anyone. I’ll also hug Pratik for that matter, I am that kind of person. I don’t like drama at all, I want it to be finished as soon as possible.

Your upcoming projects?

So, I am coming up with something really interesting, related to fiction. It has nothing to do with reality space or anything. I have really worked upon myself in the last few years that I am up to showcase that side of me. It will be enjoyable I can assure you that.

For the unversed, Varun Sood is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, which is a stunt-based reality show and is hosted by Rohit Shetty.