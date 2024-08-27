New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar and the social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry were recently seen together at the launch of a new campaign by a popular footewear brand Crocs. Orry and Karan Johar’s playful interactions hogged attention as they work to build a 'Crorry- the ultimate pair of Crocs for Orry, and demonstrate how fashion and fun can coexist for Gen-Z.

Sharing his experience of being with Karan Johar at the event, Orry told Zee News, "A memorable note or a funny anecdote from shooting with Karan, I have to say, is the part where we're in front of the cauldron. Firstly, I don't know how the Crocs team knew I love witches; I love cauldrons, and I'm obsessed with them. But yes, it's that part and I start shaking Karan, “You‘re a genius, You're a genius!“ and I'm just going on and on. I just got so into the act and I'm shaking Karan as if he's like a protein shake. And it was quite funny and an amazing BTS shot of Karan just going shake shake shake shake shake shake shake shake but yeah, that was the most memorable moment I thought. It was really cute because I got so into it and after the shot was done, I saw it on the playback. I was like shit! I don't know if I'm allowed to touch Karan Johar. It was all fun and games because Karan didn't even make a comment about it. I think he also knew we're both in character and it was just really funny.”



Commenting on the new campaign, Yann Le Bozec – Marketing Vice President of Crocs ROW & Hey Dude International said, “At Crocs, personalization and unfiltered self-expression are at the heart of what we do. This new campaign celebrates these values by showcasing the versatility of our Jibbitz™ charms, which empower consumers to elevate their unique style. By collaborating with style icon Karan Johar and trendsetter Orry, we aim to inspire consumers to engage with Crocs in a fresh, dynamic way, reaffirming our commitment to authenticity.”



Orry is often seen hanging out with the who's who of the glamour industry. From Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor and now Karan Johar - Orry is captured at almost all high and mighty Bollywood events.

He was also recently present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding festivities.