Exclusive: 'Took me 20 years to reach here...,' Allu Arjun opens up on Pushpa and more

New Delhi: SIIMA Awards is one of the largest and most viewed film awards show in South India that celebrates cinematic excellence in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It was a star-studded night in the presence of Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and others. Rana Daggubati hosted the award function and made it a huge success.

The awards were held in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11 this year.

During the red carpet, Allu talked exclusively to Zee News Digital and opened up about Pushpa's success and the upcoming parts.

1. Were you expecting such a response from all over for 'Pushpa: The Rise'?

Ans. Not at all, we had never thought that it would make such a great one, that people will give so much love to our film.

2. How overwhelming is it for you to receive such a response?

Ans. Well, it took me 20 years to reach here, to get this response, to get such love and I am really happy. We are all very happy and we had never expected this response but we loved it, completely.

3. How pressured are you about 'Pushpa' part two?

Ans. We are really hoping to meet the expectations of the people. We are to start shooting next month and are equally excited as the fans. Really looking forward to it, will work double hard for my fans.

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award (Telugu) at SIIMA 2022 for his top-notch performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise.' He took away the best actor trophy home for the second time in a row. Last year too, he won the award for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.'