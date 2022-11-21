'Failure hits in waves...' says Ektaa R Kapoor about her journey

New Delhi: Mistress of all content Ektaa R Kapoor‍ is a leading lady in the entertainment world who does not need any introduction today. The producer is truly the epitome of a successful entrepreneur lady who has made her name in the industry on her own and definitely doesn't have any competition. Be it Indian television, films, or OTT, Ektaa is one female producer who has conquered all the entertainment channels. However, this success has not come so easily for her and the producer has certainly paved a long path to success sailing her way out from the hard failures with her learnings.

Today Ektaa is well-versed with every nerve of the Indian audience which is certainly seen in her television serials, films, and web series. This is sheer learning of her failures that the producer today is so precise about the taste of the audience. Having produced close to 140 television programs and about 45 films, Ektaa R Kapoor is probably one of the first female producers in the country to be calling the shots and narrating women-centric stories. She is also the first to launch an Indian OTT platform, dubbed ALTBalaji. Moreover, the entrepreneur lady has also introduced one of its kind and the first reality show 'Lock Upp' on ALTBalaji which was a huge success.

Recently during an interview, Ektaa was seen speaking about her journey from failure to success in the Indian entertainment industry, "Failure hits in waves, and it hits during a phase in your life where you feel like everything's over but then you make a comeback. However, in the initial stage of your career, you are not that well-informed, which makes you think, “Okay, this is it. I knew that it was not really going to work out, and from there on, I would be this unsuccessful kid who ends up not being able to do anything and ruins her father's investment and everything". At a young age, I had certain negative thoughts. I think a lot of it also came from having these fuddy-duddy uncles, some highly experienced and some highly illustrious, telling me how I should be doing things. But the matter of fact is that it's hard for them to resist a young–and especially a girl, taking the position of a producer, which is not only the highest place in the creative hierarchy but also the most important deciding factor."

She added further "So, initially, you deal with it because you want to come across as that pleasant, sweet girl who listens to everyone. But very soon, I realized that it wasn’t working because I was paying for everybody else's mistakes. I’d rather make my own and pay for those."

Ektaa has been a mistress to the content of all genres. After winning her TV audience with serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to parallely producing adult content like Ragini MMS, Ragini MMS 2 and comedy drama franchise like Kya Kool Hai Hum, Ektaa R Kapoor has done it all. She has also bankrolled films concentrating on today’s youth such as Udhta Punjab, Veere De Wedding amongst all. While Ektaa seems to have been everywhere when it comes to content, she has not explored stories for Kids. And it will be exciting to know if she ever comes with shows and movies around kids. Stay tuned!